About Lokr Lokr is restoring trust and simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.

What is today's price of Lokr (LKR)?

The live price is ₦2.148669246817626988000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LKR are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LKR is 98469166.58697325, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Lokr?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LKR across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Lokr today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦211577577.03256714064000, positioning Lokr at rank #4875 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LKR being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Lokr?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.