What is Locked Money about?

Locked Money (LM) is a pioneering self-custodial platform designed for the secure and efficient management of digital assets. It combines blockchain technology with advanced legal frameworks, making it a fortress for your crypto wealth.

What makes Locked Money unique?

Locked Money offers access to a comprehensive AI Agent that provides insights into cryptocurrency behaviors, trends, and community dynamics. It also features fully autonomous AI crypto trading capabilities, analyzing market data to execute trades based on pre-set strategies or real-time conditions. Additionally, LM ensures self-custody and control through seedless vaults, prioritizing security and user autonomy. It also provides access to sophisticated legal structures like Foundations and Series LLCs for asset protection and tax efficiency.

What can Locked Money be used for?

Locked Money can be used for secure digital asset management, autonomous AI crypto trading, accessing advanced legal frameworks, and ensuring self-custody and control over digital assets.

What is the current price of Locked Money?

The live price of Locked Money (LMY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Locked Money positioned in the market?

Locked Money currently sits at market rank #4423, supported by a market capitalization of ₦304202184.39127327692000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of LMY?

The circulating supply of LMY is 2006765775.3674412 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Locked Money?

During the last 24 hours, Locked Money traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Locked Money from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Locked Money reached an all-time high of ₦6.4879598250456352132000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is LMY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Locked Money?

The current price movement of 4.56% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Base Ecosystem,AI Applications. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.