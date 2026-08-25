LOBSTER Price Today

The live LOBSTER ($LOBSTER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current $LOBSTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $LOBSTER.

LOBSTER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 73,370, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T $LOBSTER. During the last 24 hours, $LOBSTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $LOBSTER moved -0.44% in the last hour and +2.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LOBSTER ($LOBSTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.37K$ 73.37K $ 73.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.37K$ 73.37K $ 73.37K Circulation Supply 1,000.00T 1,000.00T 1,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of LOBSTER is $ 73.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $LOBSTER is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.37K.