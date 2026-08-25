Lobstar Price Today

The live Lobstar (LOBSTAR) price today is $ 0, with a 20.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOBSTAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOBSTAR.

Lobstar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 145,761, with a circulating supply of 999.68M LOBSTAR. During the last 24 hours, LOBSTAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01025885, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOBSTAR moved -1.20% in the last hour and +57.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.71K.

Lobstar (LOBSTAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 145.76K$ 145.76K $ 145.76K Volume (24H) $ 43.71K$ 43.71K $ 43.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 145.76K$ 145.76K $ 145.76K Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Total Supply 999,684,311.12377 999,684,311.12377 999,684,311.12377

The current Market Cap of Lobstar is $ 145.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.71K. The circulating supply of LOBSTAR is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999684311.12377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 145.76K.