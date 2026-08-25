What is LOAFCAT about?

LOAFCAT is a memecoin featuring a cat made out of bread. The cats have taken over the bakery, and the community is invited to join in the fun.

What makes LOAFCAT unique?

LOAFCAT has successfully relaunched after being abandoned by its original team, demonstrating the community's strength and resilience. Despite challenges like the Great Japanese Financial Reset, LOAFCAT maintains a strong market cap and volume.

What's the history of LOAFCAT?

LOAFCAT was initially launched as an NFT project available on Magic Eden: https://magiceden.io/marketplace/loaf-pet. After being abandoned by the original team, the community took over and successfully relaunched the project.

What's next for LOAFCAT?

LOAFCAT aims to be listed on CoinGecko as soon as possible, having already been listed on CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/loafcat/.

What can LOAFCAT be used for?

LOAFCAT is a memecoin that encourages community engagement and fun, with the cats taking over the bakery theme inviting participants to join in the excitement.

What is the current trading price of LOAFCAT?

LOAFCAT (LOAFCAT) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 8.23% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing LOAFCAT's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in LOAFCAT?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is LOAFCAT's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4894 with a market capitalization of ₦212381579.43071898640000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about LOAFCAT?

With 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to LOAFCAT's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does LOAFCAT stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed tokens, LOAFCAT continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.