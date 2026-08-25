Lnfi Network Price Today

The live Lnfi Network (LN) price today is $ 0.00243843, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00243843 per LN.

Lnfi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 230,759, with a circulating supply of 94.64M LN. During the last 24 hours, LN traded between $ 0.00242904 (low) and $ 0.0024944 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056908, while the all-time low was $ 0.00179865.

In short-term performance, LN moved +0.02% in the last hour and -1.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.68K.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 230.76K$ 230.76K $ 230.76K Volume (24H) $ 20.68K$ 20.68K $ 20.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.44M$ 2.44M $ 2.44M Circulation Supply 94.64M 94.64M 94.64M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 230.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.68K. The circulating supply of LN is 94.64M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.44M.