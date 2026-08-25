Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Live Action Roleplay price today is 0 USD.LARP market cap is 977,108 USD. Track real-time LARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Live Action Roleplay price today is 0 USD.LARP market cap is 977,108 USD. Track real-time LARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About LARP

LARP Price Info

What is LARP

LARP Official Website

LARP Tokenomics

LARP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Live Action Roleplay Logo

Live Action Roleplay Price (LARP)

Unlisted

1 LARP to USD Live Price:

$0.00098191
$0.00098191$0.00098191
-9.98%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:04:27 (UTC+8)

Live Action Roleplay Price Today

The live Live Action Roleplay (LARP) price today is $ 0, with a 11.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current LARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LARP.

Live Action Roleplay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 977,108, with a circulating supply of 999.88M LARP. During the last 24 hours, LARP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00119577 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0018194, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LARP moved -2.80% in the last hour and +1.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.96K.

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Market Information

$ 977.11K
$ 977.11K$ 977.11K

$ 192.96K
$ 192.96K$ 192.96K

$ 977.11K
$ 977.11K$ 977.11K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,879,004.302925
999,879,004.302925 999,879,004.302925

The current Market Cap of Live Action Roleplay is $ 977.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.96K. The circulating supply of LARP is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999879004.302925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 977.11K.

Live Action Roleplay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00119577
$ 0.00119577$ 0.00119577
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00119577
$ 0.00119577$ 0.00119577

$ 0.0018194
$ 0.0018194$ 0.0018194

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.80%

-11.18%

+1.77%

+1.77%

Price Prediction for Live Action Roleplay

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LARP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Live Action Roleplay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Live Action Roleplay will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LARP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Live Action Roleplay Price Prediction.

What is Live Action Roleplay (LARP)

LARP (Larpcoin) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain, originally launched as a fair-launch project on the Pump.fun platform via its bonding curve mechanism. It is thematically built around the popular crypto and internet slang term “LARP” (Live Action Role Play). In trading and meme-coin culture, “larping” describes the playful or performative adoption of aspirational personas—such as projecting the image of a successful trader, whale, or alpha caller—often for humor, social signaling, or community engagement on platforms like X and Telegram.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Live Action Roleplay

What is the live value of Live Action Roleplay today?

Today, Live Action Roleplay trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -11.18% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is LARP right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Live Action Roleplay have today?

Live Action Roleplay holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has LARP traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦1.6239897764155956156000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for LARP?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Live Action Roleplay's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, LARP's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Live Action Roleplay

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:04:27 (UTC+8)

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Live Action Roleplay

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.2222
$3.2222$3.2222

+3,122.20%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7128
$0.7128$0.7128

+93.17%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.2899
$3.2899$3.2899

-17.75%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5210
$0.5210$0.5210

+2.59%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$3.2222
$3.2222$3.2222

+3,122.20%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7128
$0.7128$0.7128

+93.17%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.066052
$0.066052$0.066052

+78.38%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22300
$0.22300$0.22300

+25.45%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0008899
$0.0008899$0.0008899

+21.90%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage