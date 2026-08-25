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The live Little Ugly Duck price today is 0 USD.LUD market cap is 340,580 USD. Track real-time LUD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Little Ugly Duck price today is 0 USD.LUD market cap is 340,580 USD. Track real-time LUD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Little Ugly Duck Logo

Little Ugly Duck Price (LUD)

Unlisted

1 LUD to USD Live Price:

$0
$0$0
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:04:14 (UTC+8)

Little Ugly Duck Price Today

The live Little Ugly Duck (LUD) price today is $ 0.0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0 per LUD.

Little Ugly Duck currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 340,580, with a circulating supply of 10,000,000,000,000.00T LUD. During the last 24 hours, LUD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, LUD moved -- in the last hour and +10.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.09.

Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Market Information

$ 340.58K
$ 340.58K$ 340.58K

$ 1.09
$ 1.09$ 1.09

$ 340.58K
$ 340.58K$ 340.58K

10,000,000,000,000.00T
10,000,000,000,000.00T 10,000,000,000,000.00T

9.999999999999999e+24
9.999999999999999e+24 9.999999999999999e+24

The current Market Cap of Little Ugly Duck is $ 340.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.09. The circulating supply of LUD is 10,000,000,000,000.00T, with a total supply of 9.999999999999999e+24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 340.58K.

Little Ugly Duck Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

--

--

+10.00%

+10.00%

Price Prediction for Little Ugly Duck

Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LUD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Little Ugly Duck could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Little Ugly Duck will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LUD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Little Ugly Duck Price Prediction.

What is Little Ugly Duck (LUD)

Little Ugly Duck was launched as charity Token initially but the overwhelming support we received we made us rethink the plans and decided to make a utility for the token, Little Ugly Duck token would be used for studying online at Victoria IELTS College which is one of the most prestigious language institute in South Asia, Victoria IELTS College is a platinum Plus partner with British Council and has been the highest contributor at British Council for three years running. The C.E.O if Victoria is Mr. Naveed Niazi and he is the C.E.O at Little Ugly Duck as well.

We plan to develop an App through which all holders would be able to access all cryptos out there the likes if Dex.guru and Poocoin.App, We plan to develop a LUD wallet followed by a LUD exchange. While we have decided to expand the scope and utility of the token, we still plan to donate a set amount through community driven polls to Charites across the globe, The beneficiaries would be decided by the community through polls conducted on Twitter, Telegram and Facebook.

NFT markets, Staking's and LUD swap is also a part of the given Road map, The team is actively pursuing excellence and are proud to announce that things are going according to the outlined Road map.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemMeme

About Little Ugly Duck

Which blockchain network does Little Ugly Duck run on?

Little Ugly Duck operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LUD?

The token is priced at ₦0E-15, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Little Ugly Duck belong to?

Little Ugly Duck falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare LUD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Little Ugly Duck?

Its market capitalization is ₦462545839.12593856240000, placing the asset at rank #3890. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LUD is currently circulating?

There are 9.999999999999999e+24 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Little Ugly Duck today?

Over the past day, LUD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Little Ugly Duck fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Little Ugly Duck

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:04:14 (UTC+8)

Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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