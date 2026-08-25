Which blockchain network does Little Ugly Duck run on?

Little Ugly Duck operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LUD?

The token is priced at ₦0E-15, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Little Ugly Duck belong to?

Little Ugly Duck falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare LUD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Little Ugly Duck?

Its market capitalization is ₦462545839.12593856240000, placing the asset at rank #3890. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LUD is currently circulating?

There are 9.999999999999999e+24 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Little Ugly Duck today?

Over the past day, LUD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Little Ugly Duck fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.