Little Angry Bunny v2 Price Today

The live Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) price today is $ 0.0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAB-V2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0 per LAB-V2.

Little Angry Bunny v2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 73,885, with a circulating supply of 450,725,537,129.08T LAB-V2. During the last 24 hours, LAB-V2 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, LAB-V2 moved -- in the last hour and +12.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.42.

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 73.89K$ 73.89K $ 73.89K Volume (24H) $ 2.42$ 2.42 $ 2.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 138.27K$ 138.27K $ 138.27K Circulation Supply 450,725,537,129.08T 450,725,537,129.08T 450,725,537,129.08T Total Supply 8.435000000000001e+23 8.435000000000001e+23 8.435000000000001e+23

The current Market Cap of Little Angry Bunny v2 is $ 73.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.42. The circulating supply of LAB-V2 is 450,725,537,129.08T, with a total supply of 8.435000000000001e+23. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.27K.