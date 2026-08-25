Lithium Finance Price (LITH)
The live Lithium Finance (LITH) price today is $ 0, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LITH.
Lithium Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,445.99, with a circulating supply of 10.00B LITH. During the last 24 hours, LITH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.070537, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LITH moved -- in the last hour and +27.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Lithium Finance is $ 14.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LITH is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.45K.
--
-2.01%
+27.62%
+27.62%
In 2040, the price of Lithium Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lithium Finance is the first decentralized data oracle solution that uses collective intelligence to regularly price illiquid assets that are currently difficult to value.
Lithium combines pricing oracles together with economic incentives to ensure honest information is rewarded and malicious information is punished. The result is accurate, frequent pricing information of virtually all hard to value assets: pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets. Our native token LITH will be used as a reward mechanism for data queries and answers, it can also be used for staking to signify confidence on the correctness of answers and earn additional rewards.
Making use of algorithms based on years of academic research by Harvard University and other leading institutions, Lithium will be the final piece of the puzzle needed to close the gaps between Trad-Fi and DeFi. By pricing the unpriced with crowdsourcing, it will provide highly accurate asset valuation information to DeFi protocols, traders and investment bankers that benefit the entire financial market.
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What is Lithium Finance about?
Lithium Finance is the first decentralized data oracle solution that uses collective intelligence to regularly price illiquid assets that are currently difficult to value. It combines pricing oracles with economic incentives to ensure honest information is rewarded and malicious information is punished, resulting in accurate, frequent pricing information of hard-to-value assets such as pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other illiquid assets. The native token, LITH, is used as a reward mechanism for data queries and answers and can be staked to earn additional rewards.
What makes Lithium Finance unique?
Lithium Finance stands out by utilizing algorithms based on years of academic research from institutions like Harvard University to bridge the gap between traditional finance (Trad-Fi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). By crowdsourcing asset valuations, it provides highly accurate information to DeFi protocols, traders, and investment bankers, benefiting the entire financial market.
What can Lithium Finance be used for?
Lithium Finance can be used to price illiquid assets such as pre-IPO stocks, private equity, and other hard-to-value assets. It provides accurate and frequent pricing information, making it a valuable tool for DeFi protocols, traders, and investment bankers.
Which blockchain network does Lithium Finance run on?
Lithium Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of LITH?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Lithium Finance belong to?
Lithium Finance falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Pantera Capital Portfolio,OKX Ventures Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare LITH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Lithium Finance?
Its market capitalization is ₦19619274.6683742944772000, placing the asset at rank #7875. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of LITH is currently circulating?
There are 10000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Lithium Finance today?
Over the past day, LITH generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Lithium Finance fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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