Litecoin Mascot Price Today

The live Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) price today is $ 0, with a 7.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESTER.

Litecoin Mascot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,500, with a circulating supply of 999.70M LESTER. During the last 24 hours, LESTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESTER moved -1.26% in the last hour and +34.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.21K.

Litecoin Mascot (LESTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.50K$ 179.50K $ 179.50K Volume (24H) $ 4.21K$ 4.21K $ 4.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.50K$ 179.50K $ 179.50K Circulation Supply 999.70M 999.70M 999.70M Total Supply 999,701,885.947271 999,701,885.947271 999,701,885.947271

The current Market Cap of Litecoin Mascot is $ 179.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.21K. The circulating supply of LESTER is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999701885.947271. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.50K.