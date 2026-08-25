Litcoin Price Today

The live Litcoin (LITCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current LITCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LITCOIN.

Litcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,201, with a circulating supply of 100.00B LITCOIN. During the last 24 hours, LITCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LITCOIN moved -1.02% in the last hour and +18.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Litcoin (LITCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.20K$ 51.20K $ 51.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.20K$ 51.20K $ 51.20K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Litcoin is $ 51.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LITCOIN is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.20K.