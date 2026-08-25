About Liquor Welcome to Liquor, the memecoin that's here to bring the party to the Sui. The concept behind Liquor is simple – a liquor is like water with a fun twist, but can bring huge liquidity to the ecosystem as people love it. Our goal is to bring more fun and build meme culture to Sui.

What makes Liquor unique Because we're not just another coin; we're a movement. We're blending the best of meme culture with the incredible power of Sui. It's time to leave the old, boring chains behind and dive into a world where your investments are as entertaining as your favorite memes.

What's the history of Liquor Liquor has been living in the crypto space since 2019, with its primary residence in Solana. The attention shifted to Sui after Suibasecamp in Paris, where many people believe that Sui has the potential to become the next Solana. I share that belief.

What is the current live price of Liquor?

Liquor is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -1.56% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LIQ market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Liquor's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7851, supported by a market capitalization of ₦18814416.6595622533408000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 69696969696.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Liquor's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.