Liquidus Price Today

The live Liquidus (LIQ) price today is $ 0.02652614, with a 5.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02652614 per LIQ.

Liquidus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,430, with a circulating supply of 3.97M LIQ. During the last 24 hours, LIQ traded between $ 0.02519652 (low) and $ 0.02700947 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.684921, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LIQ moved -0.48% in the last hour and +15.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.49.

Liquidus (LIQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.43K$ 105.43K $ 105.43K Volume (24H) $ 177.49$ 177.49 $ 177.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.40K$ 172.40K $ 172.40K Circulation Supply 3.97M 3.97M 3.97M Total Supply 6,500,000.0 6,500,000.0 6,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liquidus is $ 105.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.49. The circulating supply of LIQ is 3.97M, with a total supply of 6500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.40K.