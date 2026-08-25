About Liquid RON Liquid RON is a Ronin staking protocol that automates user staking actions. By depositing RON, users receive Liquid RON, a token representing their stake in the validation process of the Ronin Network.

What makes Liquid RON unique The Liquid RON protocol automatically stakes and harvests rewards, compounding them to ensure the best possible yield. Holding Liquid RON not only automates staking but also unlocks liquidity, making RON tokens previously locked in the RoninStaking protocol available via Liquid RON. History of Liquid RON Liquid RON is built on the ERC-4626 standard.

What's next for Liquid RON Over time, Liquid RON tokens will appreciate in value, allowing users to redeem them for more RON tokens than initially deposited.

What can Liquid RON be used for Liquid RON can be used in liquidity protocols, such as Automated Market Makers (AMMs) or borrow markets, or as a payment method within the Ronin Ecosystem.

What is Liquid RON's current price?

Liquid RON trades at ₦80.48987521768123448000, reflecting a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of LRON?

With a market cap of ₦52042857.93442352960000, LRON is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Liquid RON generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of LRON?

There are 646580.7927733633 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Liquid RON fluctuated between ₦79.18472943284352540000 and ₦82.28122515545536380000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Liquid RON compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦1063.11390075082270064000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence LRON?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ronin Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does LRON behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.