Liquid RON Price (LRON)
The live Liquid RON (LRON) price today is $ 0.059266, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.059266 per LRON.
Liquid RON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,320, with a circulating supply of 646.58K LRON. During the last 24 hours, LRON traded between $ 0.058305 (low) and $ 0.060585 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.782788, while the all-time low was $ 0.054927.
In short-term performance, LRON moved -- in the last hour and +4.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.24.
The current Market Cap of Liquid RON is $ 38.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.24. The circulating supply of LRON is 646.58K, with a total supply of 646580.7927733633. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.32K.
--
-0.03%
+4.88%
+4.88%
In 2040, the price of Liquid RON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Liquid RON is a Ronin staking protocol that automates user staking actions. Deposit RON, get Liquid RON, a token representing your stake in the validation process of the Ronin Network.
The Liquid RON protocol stakes and harvests rewards automatically, auto compounding your rewards and ensuring the best yield possible. Holding Liquid RON not only automates staking, it also unlocks your liquidity. RON tokens that were previously locked in the RoninStaking protocol are now available via Liquid RON. You can use your Liquid RON in liquidity protocols such as AMMs or borrow markets or as payment within the Ronin Ecosystem.
Liquid Ron is built on top of the ERC-4626 standard. Over time your Liquid RON tokens will appreciate in value and you can redeem them for more RON tokens than you've initially deposited.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
About Liquid RON Liquid RON is a Ronin staking protocol that automates user staking actions. By depositing RON, users receive Liquid RON, a token representing their stake in the validation process of the Ronin Network.
What makes Liquid RON unique The Liquid RON protocol automatically stakes and harvests rewards, compounding them to ensure the best possible yield. Holding Liquid RON not only automates staking but also unlocks liquidity, making RON tokens previously locked in the RoninStaking protocol available via Liquid RON. History of Liquid RON Liquid RON is built on the ERC-4626 standard.
What's next for Liquid RON Over time, Liquid RON tokens will appreciate in value, allowing users to redeem them for more RON tokens than initially deposited.
What can Liquid RON be used for Liquid RON can be used in liquidity protocols, such as Automated Market Makers (AMMs) or borrow markets, or as a payment method within the Ronin Ecosystem.
What is Liquid RON's current price?
Liquid RON trades at ₦80.48987521768123448000, reflecting a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of LRON?
With a market cap of ₦52042857.93442352960000, LRON is ranked #-- globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Liquid RON generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of LRON?
There are 646580.7927733633 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Liquid RON fluctuated between ₦79.18472943284352540000 and ₦82.28122515545536380000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Liquid RON compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦1063.11390075082270064000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence LRON?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ronin Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does LRON behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.