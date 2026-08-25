Liquid BGT Price Today

The live Liquid BGT (LBGT) price today is $ 0.185398, with a 3.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.185398 per LBGT.

Liquid BGT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,087, with a circulating supply of 216.40K LBGT. During the last 24 hours, LBGT traded between $ 0.179804 (low) and $ 0.193144 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.137984.

In short-term performance, LBGT moved -0.35% in the last hour and +26.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.51.

Liquid BGT (LBGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.09K$ 40.09K $ 40.09K Volume (24H) $ 20.51$ 20.51 $ 20.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.09K$ 40.09K $ 40.09K Circulation Supply 216.40K 216.40K 216.40K Total Supply 216,395.3245396691 216,395.3245396691 216,395.3245396691

The current Market Cap of Liquid BGT is $ 40.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.51. The circulating supply of LBGT is 216.40K, with a total supply of 216395.3245396691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.09K.