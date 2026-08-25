Lion DAO Price Today

The live Lion DAO (ROAR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROAR.

Lion DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 184,981, with a circulating supply of 893.24B ROAR. During the last 24 hours, ROAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROAR moved -1.12% in the last hour and +19.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lion DAO (ROAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 184.98K$ 184.98K $ 184.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 184.98K$ 184.98K $ 184.98K Circulation Supply 893.24B 893.24B 893.24B Total Supply 893,235,193,782.0 893,235,193,782.0 893,235,193,782.0

The current Market Cap of Lion DAO is $ 184.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROAR is 893.24B, with a total supply of 893235193782.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 184.98K.