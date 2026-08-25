What is Linpuss about?

Linpuss is a memecoin on the L2, Linea. The name combines "Lin" from Linea and "Puss" representing a cat. The project has established itself as the largest cat memecoin on the Linea L2. It is building a loyal community of holders and plans to launch an NFT collection and implement DAO mechanics for both NFT and token holders. The project emphasizes transparency with its members to align growth with the community's vision.

What makes Linpuss unique?

Linpuss stands out as the largest cat memecoin on the Linea L2. It benefits from strong relationships with the Linea team, DEXs, and connections with CEXs, which are expected to support smooth and healthy growth in the coming months.

What is the current live price of Linpuss?

Linpuss is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LPUSS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Linpuss's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7523, supported by a market capitalization of ₦24653989.2916351569632000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Linpuss's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.