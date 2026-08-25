LIMITUS Price Today

The live LIMITUS (LMT) price today is $ 0, with a 8.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LMT.

LIMITUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,334, with a circulating supply of 660.29M LMT. During the last 24 hours, LMT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.245166, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LMT moved -0.95% in the last hour and +28.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LIMITUS (LMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.33K$ 29.33K $ 29.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.88K$ 36.88K $ 36.88K Circulation Supply 660.29M 660.29M 660.29M Total Supply 660,289,840.514004 660,289,840.514004 660,289,840.514004

The current Market Cap of LIMITUS is $ 29.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LMT is 660.29M, with a total supply of 660289840.514004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.88K.