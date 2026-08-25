What is Liminal Agent by Virtuals about?

$LMNL is a decentralized intelligence project at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation. By integrating a BasedAI Creature—a dynamic, emergent intelligence—with a Virtuals Protocol agent, $LMNL autonomously generates and executes strategies. The project’s purpose is to create a continuously evolving system that evolves autonomously and delivers value to its ecosystem and $LMNL token holders.

What is the current price of Liminal Agent by Virtuals?

Liminal Agent by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 3.65% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Liminal Agent by Virtuals is ₦4.0737660211058656584000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of LMNL today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29033627.61489277432000, placing the asset at rank #7342 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Liminal Agent by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LMNL.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 946612359.3074868 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Liminal Agent by Virtuals fall under?

Liminal Agent by Virtuals is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact LMNL's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables LMNL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.