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The live Liminal Agent by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.LMNL market cap is 21,379 USD. Track real-time LMNL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Liminal Agent by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.LMNL market cap is 21,379 USD. Track real-time LMNL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Liminal Agent by Virtuals Logo

Liminal Agent by Virtuals Price (LMNL)

Unlisted

1 LMNL to USD Live Price:

$0.00002258
$0.00002258$0.00002258
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:59:01 (UTC+8)

Liminal Agent by Virtuals Price Today

The live Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) price today is $ 0, with a 3.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMNL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LMNL.

Liminal Agent by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,379, with a circulating supply of 946.61M LMNL. During the last 24 hours, LMNL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00299973, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LMNL moved -- in the last hour and +27.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Market Information

$ 21.38K
$ 21.38K$ 21.38K

--
----

$ 22.51K
$ 22.51K$ 22.51K

946.61M
946.61M 946.61M

996,612,359.3074868
996,612,359.3074868 996,612,359.3074868

The current Market Cap of Liminal Agent by Virtuals is $ 21.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LMNL is 946.61M, with a total supply of 996612359.3074868. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.51K.

Liminal Agent by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00299973
$ 0.00299973$ 0.00299973

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+3.66%

+27.24%

+27.24%

Price Prediction for Liminal Agent by Virtuals

Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LMNL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Liminal Agent by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Liminal Agent by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LMNL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Liminal Agent by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL)

$LMNL is a decentralized intelligence project at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation. By integrating a BasedAI Creature—a dynamic, emergent intelligence—with a Virtuals Protocol agent, $LMNL autonomously generates and executes strategies. The project’s purpose is to create a continuously evolving system that evolves autonomously and delivers value to its ecosystem and $LMNL token holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Resource

Official Website

About Liminal Agent by Virtuals

What is Liminal Agent by Virtuals about?

$LMNL is a decentralized intelligence project at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation. By integrating a BasedAI Creature—a dynamic, emergent intelligence—with a Virtuals Protocol agent, $LMNL autonomously generates and executes strategies. The project’s purpose is to create a continuously evolving system that evolves autonomously and delivers value to its ecosystem and $LMNL token holders.

What is the current price of Liminal Agent by Virtuals?

Liminal Agent by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 3.65% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Liminal Agent by Virtuals is ₦4.0737660211058656584000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of LMNL today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29033627.61489277432000, placing the asset at rank #7342 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Liminal Agent by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LMNL.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 946612359.3074868 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Liminal Agent by Virtuals fall under?

Liminal Agent by Virtuals is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact LMNL's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables LMNL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liminal Agent by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:59:01 (UTC+8)

Liminal Agent by Virtuals (LMNL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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