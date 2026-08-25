What is LilAI about?

LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution.

What makes LilAI unique?

LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning, ensuring compliance with community guidelines, tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards, allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g., hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm), combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt), using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share, and making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns.

What's next for LilAI?

Any startup in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Besides cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aims to find its utility in any business that requires community management.

What can LilAI be used for?

Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.

What is the live price of LilAI?

LilAI is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is LILAI today?

The price volatility of LILAI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for LilAI?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has LILAI generated?

In the last 24 hours, LILAI accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦15.849462611342466464000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for LilAI?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does LILAI compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agents tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agents category, LILAI shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.