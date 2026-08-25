LIL Bits Price Today

The live LIL Bits (LIL) price today is $ 0, with a 27.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LIL.

LIL Bits currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 491,097, with a circulating supply of 999.92M LIL. During the last 24 hours, LIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133564, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LIL moved +6.86% in the last hour and +48.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.58K.

LIL Bits (LIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 491.10K$ 491.10K $ 491.10K Volume (24H) $ 26.58K$ 26.58K $ 26.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 491.10K$ 491.10K $ 491.10K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,850.097312 999,917,850.097312 999,917,850.097312

The current Market Cap of LIL Bits is $ 491.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.58K. The circulating supply of LIL is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917850.097312. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 491.10K.