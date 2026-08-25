likes Price Today

The live likes (LIKES) price today is $ 0, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIKES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LIKES.

likes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,183, with a circulating supply of 95.00B LIKES. During the last 24 hours, LIKES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LIKES moved +1.44% in the last hour and +50.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

likes (LIKES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.18K$ 190.18K $ 190.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 200.19K$ 200.19K $ 200.19K Circulation Supply 95.00B 95.00B 95.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of likes is $ 190.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIKES is 95.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.19K.