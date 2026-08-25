LightLink Price Today

The live LightLink (LL) price today is $ 0.00122855, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current LL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00122855 per LL.

LightLink currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,334, with a circulating supply of 81.67M LL. During the last 24 hours, LL traded between $ 0.001219 (low) and $ 0.0012315 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.162301, while the all-time low was $ 0.00117736.

In short-term performance, LL moved -0.04% in the last hour and +2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.54K.

LightLink (LL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.33K$ 100.33K $ 100.33K Volume (24H) $ 34.54K$ 34.54K $ 34.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 81.67M 81.67M 81.67M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LightLink is $ 100.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.54K. The circulating supply of LL is 81.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.