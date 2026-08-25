Light Speed Cat Price Today

The live Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LSCAT.

Light Speed Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,009, with a circulating supply of 79.06M LSCAT. During the last 24 hours, LSCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00171341, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LSCAT moved -- in the last hour and +17.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.45.

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.01K$ 22.01K $ 22.01K Volume (24H) $ 4.45$ 4.45 $ 4.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.01K$ 22.01K $ 22.01K Circulation Supply 79.06M 79.06M 79.06M Total Supply 79,055,361.0636196 79,055,361.0636196 79,055,361.0636196

The current Market Cap of Light Speed Cat is $ 22.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.45. The circulating supply of LSCAT is 79.06M, with a total supply of 79055361.0636196. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.01K.