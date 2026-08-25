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The live Light Speed Cat price today is 0 USD.LSCAT market cap is 22,009 USD. Track real-time LSCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Light Speed Cat price today is 0 USD.LSCAT market cap is 22,009 USD. Track real-time LSCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Light Speed Cat Price (LSCAT)

Unlisted

1 LSCAT to USD Live Price:

$0.0002784
$0.0002784$0.0002784
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:57:13 (UTC+8)

Light Speed Cat Price Today

The live Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LSCAT.

Light Speed Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,009, with a circulating supply of 79.06M LSCAT. During the last 24 hours, LSCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00171341, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LSCAT moved -- in the last hour and +17.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.45.

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Market Information

$ 22.01K
$ 22.01K$ 22.01K

$ 4.45
$ 4.45$ 4.45

$ 22.01K
$ 22.01K$ 22.01K

79.06M
79.06M 79.06M

79,055,361.0636196
79,055,361.0636196 79,055,361.0636196

The current Market Cap of Light Speed Cat is $ 22.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.45. The circulating supply of LSCAT is 79.06M, with a total supply of 79055361.0636196. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.01K.

Light Speed Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00171341
$ 0.00171341$ 0.00171341

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.15%

+17.58%

+17.58%

Price Prediction for Light Speed Cat

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LSCAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Light Speed Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Light Speed Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LSCAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Light Speed Cat Price Prediction.

What is Light Speed Cat (LSCAT)

Store of Value: LSCAT serves as a robust store of value, offering users a secure and decentralized alternative for preserving and growing their wealth. Built on a blockchain framework, the token leverages the power of cryptography to ensure the integrity and immutability of transactions, providing users with confidence in the stability of their assets.

Gaming Integration: LSCAT goes beyond conventional tokens by integrating seamlessly with gaming ecosystems. As a gaming utility token, it acts as the primary currency within supported gaming platforms, unlocking a new dimension of in-game transactions, rewards, and economic systems. Gamers can trade, purchase virtual assets, and participate in exclusive events using LSCAT, creating a dynamic and immersive gaming environment.

Limited Supply: With a carefully curated limited supply, LSCAT ensures scarcity, contributing to its appeal as a store of value. The controlled tokenomics promote a deflationary model, incentivizing early adopters and long-term holders to benefit from potential appreciation in value over time.

The mission of LSCat Token is to redefine the intersection of finance and gaming, offering a versatile token that caters to both worlds. By providing a secure store of value and enhancing the gaming experience through integration, LSCAT aims to establish itself as a pioneering force in the blockchain industry.

Let’s Foking LSCat It! Meoow!

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Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Action GamesBNB Chain EcosystemCat-Themed

About Light Speed Cat

What is the current live price of Light Speed Cat?

Light Speed Cat is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.15% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LSCAT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Light Speed Cat's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7305, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29889195.48043290472000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 79055361.0636196 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Light Speed Cat's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Light Speed Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:57:13 (UTC+8)

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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