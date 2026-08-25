Libertum Price Today

The live Libertum (LBM) price today is $ 0.0017087, with a 17.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0017087 per LBM.

Libertum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 97,385, with a circulating supply of 57.93M LBM. During the last 24 hours, LBM traded between $ 0.00141225 (low) and $ 0.00177685 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.160025, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBM moved -1.02% in the last hour and +75.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 346.02.

Libertum (LBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.39K$ 97.39K $ 97.39K Volume (24H) $ 346.02$ 346.02 $ 346.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 336.22K$ 336.22K $ 336.22K Circulation Supply 57.93M 57.93M 57.93M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Libertum is $ 97.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 346.02. The circulating supply of LBM is 57.93M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 336.22K.