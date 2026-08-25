About LGCY Network LGCY Network is a Layer 1, proof-of-stake, decentralized network. Supernova Mainnet handles 10,000 transactions per second at an average cost of $0.01 per transaction.

What makes LGCY Network unique LGCY Network is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility. Running on the Libertas Protocol, the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world.

What's the history of LGCY Network Bringing true decentralization with DPoS by implementing the Libertas Protocol to the Governing Bodies (GBs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 GBs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power.

Which blockchain network does LGCY Network run on?

LGCY Network operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LGCY?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -8.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does LGCY Network belong to?

LGCY Network falls under the Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare LGCY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of LGCY Network?

Its market capitalization is ₦19045076.491346404312000, placing the asset at rank #7809. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LGCY is currently circulating?

There are 20204019567.063694 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for LGCY Network today?

Over the past day, LGCY generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, LGCY Network fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.