What is Lexicon about?

Lexicon is a DeFi token that incorporates an AI agent framework. The project offers a suite of products designed to simplify digital asset management. The AI agent analyzes market data, identifies potential risks, and provides recommendations to optimize the system. While it enhances decision-making, it does not replace human control, instead offering real-time guidance and support.

What makes Lexicon unique?

Lexicon's framework prioritizes transparency and security through rigorous code audits and regular updates to identify and address issues early. The project fosters community involvement, inviting developers, researchers, and token holders to contribute feedback, suggest improvements, and develop new tools. By integrating AI with DeFi, Lexicon aims to adapt to market dynamics and provide users with a more streamlined and effective approach to managing their assets.

What is the current price of Lexicon?

Lexicon is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.75% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Lexicon is ₦11.9680092337907878944000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of LEXICON today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34203702.00237099088000, placing the asset at rank #7283 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Lexicon's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LEXICON.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999363358.610771 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Lexicon fall under?

Lexicon is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact LEXICON's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables LEXICON to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.