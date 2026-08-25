Leviathan Points Price Today

The live Leviathan Points (SQUID) price today is $ 0.00169743, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00169743 per SQUID.

Leviathan Points currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,436, with a circulating supply of 25.00M SQUID. During the last 24 hours, SQUID traded between $ 0.00167465 (low) and $ 0.00169879 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04318002, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUID moved -- in the last hour and +29.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.03.

Leviathan Points (SQUID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.44K$ 42.44K $ 42.44K Volume (24H) $ 1.03$ 1.03 $ 1.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.44K$ 42.44K $ 42.44K Circulation Supply 25.00M 25.00M 25.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Leviathan Points is $ 42.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.03. The circulating supply of SQUID is 25.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.44K.