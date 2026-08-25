Level USD Price Today

The live Level USD (LVLUSD) price today is $ 0.999305, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999305 per LVLUSD.

Level USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 404,333, with a circulating supply of 404.61K LVLUSD. During the last 24 hours, LVLUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.806546.

In short-term performance, LVLUSD moved -- in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 891.45.

Level USD (LVLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 404.33K$ 404.33K $ 404.33K Volume (24H) $ 891.45$ 891.45 $ 891.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 404.33K$ 404.33K $ 404.33K Circulation Supply 404.61K 404.61K 404.61K Total Supply 404,614.0475511548 404,614.0475511548 404,614.0475511548

The current Market Cap of Level USD is $ 404.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 891.45. The circulating supply of LVLUSD is 404.61K, with a total supply of 404614.0475511548. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.33K.