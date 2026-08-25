Level Price Today

The live Level (LVL) price today is $ 0.00459295, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00459295 per LVL.

Level currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,964, with a circulating supply of 17.41M LVL. During the last 24 hours, LVL traded between $ 0.00455498 (low) and $ 0.0046329 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.03, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVL moved -0.12% in the last hour and +8.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 111.63.

Level (LVL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.96K$ 79.96K $ 79.96K Volume (24H) $ 111.63$ 111.63 $ 111.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.22K$ 123.22K $ 123.22K Circulation Supply 17.41M 17.41M 17.41M Total Supply 26,825,526.41584659 26,825,526.41584659 26,825,526.41584659

The current Market Cap of Level is $ 79.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 111.63. The circulating supply of LVL is 17.41M, with a total supply of 26825526.41584659. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.22K.