Leslie Price Today

The live Leslie (LESLIE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current LESLIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LESLIE.

Leslie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 328,452, with a circulating supply of 9.98B LESLIE. During the last 24 hours, LESLIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LESLIE moved +0.20% in the last hour and +8.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Leslie (LESLIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.45K$ 328.45K $ 328.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 328.45K$ 328.45K $ 328.45K Circulation Supply 9.98B 9.98B 9.98B Total Supply 9,981,280,790.363708 9,981,280,790.363708 9,981,280,790.363708

The current Market Cap of Leslie is $ 328.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LESLIE is 9.98B, with a total supply of 9981280790.363708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 328.45K.