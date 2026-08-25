What's the history of LEOONO by Virtuals?

With over four years of experience supporting financial services across Europe and the Middle East, LEOONO combines advanced technology with proven expertise to make smarter investing accessible to all.

What can LEOONO by Virtuals be used for?

LEOONO by Virtuals can be used to simplify and enhance stock analysis, providing retail investors with clear, actionable strategies, peer comparisons, and market insights to make smarter investment decisions.

What is LEOONO by Virtuals about?

LEOONO by Virtuals is an AI-driven investment agent designed to simplify and enhance stock analysis for everyone. It utilizes exclusive alternative data and insider trading insights that were previously only accessible to institutional investors. LEOONO empowers retail investors with clear, actionable strategies, peer comparisons, and market insights.

What makes LEOONO by Virtuals unique?

LEOONO by Virtuals stands out by providing exclusive alternative data and insider trading insights, which were once only available to institutional investors. This makes it a unique tool for retail investors seeking to make informed decisions.

Which blockchain network does LEOONO by Virtuals run on?

LEOONO by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LEO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 13.80% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does LEOONO by Virtuals belong to?

LEOONO by Virtuals falls under the Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare LEO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of LEOONO by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦59209370.42807007192000, placing the asset at rank #6504. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LEO is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for LEOONO by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, LEO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, LEOONO by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.