What is LENS about?

Lens is a specialized browser designed to let you view multiple websites simultaneously in a highly organized layout. It allows you to create and save custom workspaces in the cloud for instant access from any device, anywhere. With robust security measures and privacy features, Lens ensures your online activities remain safe, providing a reliable and protected browsing experience every time.

What is the current price of Lens?

The live price of Lens (LENS) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Lens positioned in the market?

Lens currently sits at market rank #7278, supported by a market capitalization of ₦31010940.01525218680000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of LENS?

The circulating supply of LENS is 981540147.1506231 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Lens?

During the last 24 hours, Lens traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Lens from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Lens reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is LENS trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Lens?

The current price movement of -1.83% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.