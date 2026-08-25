lemonbob Price Today

The live lemonbob (LEMONBOB) price today is $ 0, with a 43.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEMONBOB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LEMONBOB.

lemonbob currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,633, with a circulating supply of 957.61M LEMONBOB. During the last 24 hours, LEMONBOB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LEMONBOB moved -1.42% in the last hour and +129.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

lemonbob (LEMONBOB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.63K$ 68.63K $ 68.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.63K$ 68.63K $ 68.63K Circulation Supply 957.61M 957.61M 957.61M Total Supply 957,613,838.84204 957,613,838.84204 957,613,838.84204

The current Market Cap of lemonbob is $ 68.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEMONBOB is 957.61M, with a total supply of 957613838.84204. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.63K.