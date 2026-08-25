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The live Lemmy The Bat price today is 0 USD.LBAI market cap is 98,295 USD. Track real-time LBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lemmy The Bat price today is 0 USD.LBAI market cap is 98,295 USD. Track real-time LBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Lemmy The Bat Logo

Lemmy The Bat Price (LBAI)

Unlisted

1 LBAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000142
$0.00000142$0.00000142
+48.28%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:53:05 (UTC+8)

Lemmy The Bat Price Today

The live Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) price today is $ 0, with a 48.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBAI.

Lemmy The Bat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 98,295, with a circulating supply of 69.00B LBAI. During the last 24 hours, LBAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBAI moved +0.20% in the last hour and +102.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Market Information

$ 98.30K
$ 98.30K$ 98.30K

--
----

$ 98.30K
$ 98.30K$ 98.30K

69.00B
69.00B 69.00B

69,000,000,000.0
69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lemmy The Bat is $ 98.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LBAI is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.30K.

Lemmy The Bat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.20%

+48.54%

+102.81%

+102.81%

Price Prediction for Lemmy The Bat

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LBAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lemmy The Bat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lemmy The Bat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LBAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lemmy The Bat Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About Lemmy The Bat

What is the current market price of LBAI?

It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 48.54% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Lemmy The Bat have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, LBAI shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for LBAI?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of LBAI. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Lemmy The Bat?

It has traded between ₦ and ₦, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of LBAI on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated LBAI is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lemmy The Bat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:53:05 (UTC+8)

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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