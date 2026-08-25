Lemmy The Bat Price Today

The live Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) price today is $ 0, with a 48.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBAI.

Lemmy The Bat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 98,295, with a circulating supply of 69.00B LBAI. During the last 24 hours, LBAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBAI moved +0.20% in the last hour and +102.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.30K$ 98.30K $ 98.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.30K$ 98.30K $ 98.30K Circulation Supply 69.00B 69.00B 69.00B Total Supply 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lemmy The Bat is $ 98.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LBAI is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.30K.