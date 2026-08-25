What is LegendX about?

LegendX is a versatile ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum, serving as the core of the Titan Legends ecosystem. Its primary function is to provide liquidity to the Titan Legends NFT collection through an innovative two-way escrow swap contract known as "The Battlefield".

What makes LegendX unique?

LegendX stands out with a capped, deflationary, and non-mintable total supply of 2,888,888,888 tokens. It features no transaction tax for trading on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, enabling seamless and cost-effective transactions. Additionally, 3% of LegendX tokens from both Bounty Claims and Ransom Payments are permanently burned, contributing to its deflationary nature.

What is the current live price of LegendX?

LegendX is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 20.73% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LGNDX market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is LegendX's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7175, supported by a market capitalization of ₦34755067.96016351936000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 2590252215.230487 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence LegendX's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.