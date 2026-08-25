Legend of Arcadia Price Today

The live Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARCA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARCA.

Legend of Arcadia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,664, with a circulating supply of 367.02M ARCA. During the last 24 hours, ARCA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.089965, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARCA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 731.75.

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 139.66K$ 139.66K $ 139.66K Volume (24H) $ 731.75$ 731.75 $ 731.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 380.53K$ 380.53K $ 380.53K Circulation Supply 367.02M 367.02M 367.02M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Legend of Arcadia is $ 139.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 731.75. The circulating supply of ARCA is 367.02M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.53K.