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The live Legend of Arcadia price today is 0 USD.ARCA market cap is 139,664 USD. Track real-time ARCA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Legend of Arcadia price today is 0 USD.ARCA market cap is 139,664 USD. Track real-time ARCA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Legend of Arcadia Logo

Legend of Arcadia Price (ARCA)

Unlisted

1 ARCA to USD Live Price:

$0.00038053
$0.00038053$0.00038053
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:52:18 (UTC+8)

Legend of Arcadia Price Today

The live Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARCA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARCA.

Legend of Arcadia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,664, with a circulating supply of 367.02M ARCA. During the last 24 hours, ARCA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.089965, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARCA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 731.75.

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Market Information

$ 139.66K
$ 139.66K$ 139.66K

$ 731.75
$ 731.75$ 731.75

$ 380.53K
$ 380.53K$ 380.53K

367.02M
367.02M 367.02M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Legend of Arcadia is $ 139.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 731.75. The circulating supply of ARCA is 367.02M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380.53K.

Legend of Arcadia Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.089965
$ 0.089965$ 0.089965

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Legend of Arcadia

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ARCA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Legend of Arcadia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Legend of Arcadia will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ARCA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Legend of Arcadia Price Prediction.

What is Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a card-based RPG game built on a vast story universe inspired by Kingdom Hearts. LOA is built with the latest technology for the modern gamer, powered by blockchain. Players can enjoy the game for free, on the go on a mobile device, and socialize in real time with gamers from across the globe through immersive pvp game modes and trading highly composable NFTs.

The world of Arcadia revolves around a fictional continent inhabited by small, toy-like humanoid creatures called Toy Heroes. The objective of the game is to collect and cultivate various types of Toy Heroes (totaling 8 classes and 6 factions) and earn rewards through gameplay.

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Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Legend of Arcadia

What is Legend of Arcadia about?

Legend of Arcadia (LOA) is a card-based RPG game set in a vast, Kingdom Hearts-inspired story universe. Utilizing the latest technology, LOA is built on blockchain, offering a modern gaming experience. Players can enjoy the game for free, on mobile devices, and engage in real-time social interactions with global gamers through immersive PvP modes and trading highly composable NFTs. The game is set on a fictional continent inhabited by small, toy-like humanoid creatures called Toy Heroes. The objective is to collect and cultivate these Toy Heroes, which come in 8 classes and 6 factions, and earn rewards through gameplay.

What is the current price of Legend of Arcadia?

Legend of Arcadia is priced at ₦, shifting --% today.

How fast is the ARCA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Legend of Arcadia's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is ARCA's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does ARCA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦122.17644924336163720000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 367022323.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legend of Arcadia

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:52:18 (UTC+8)

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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