What is LEGEND about?

$LEGEND is a community-driven token on the Solana blockchain, designed to foster an inclusive and highly engaged ecosystem. The project focuses on building a strong, active community of participants who work together to grow the project through consistent engagement, raids, and collaboration. $LEGEND aims to stand out as more than just a token by emphasizing the power of collective effort and long-term vision within the cryptocurrency space.

What is the current live price of LEGEND?

LEGEND is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 24.13% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the LEGEND market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is LEGEND's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5967, supported by a market capitalization of ₦90725502.89726024048000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 949191817.58868 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence LEGEND's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.