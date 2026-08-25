Ledgity Token Price Today

The live Ledgity Token (LDY) price today is $ 0.0037253, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current LDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0037253 per LDY.

Ledgity Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 158,792, with a circulating supply of 42.63M LDY. During the last 24 hours, LDY traded between $ 0.00369464 (low) and $ 0.00379873 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110451, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LDY moved -0.16% in the last hour and +27.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.41.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 158.79K$ 158.79K $ 158.79K Volume (24H) $ 30.41$ 30.41 $ 30.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.39K$ 279.39K $ 279.39K Circulation Supply 42.63M 42.63M 42.63M Total Supply 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ledgity Token is $ 158.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.41. The circulating supply of LDY is 42.63M, with a total supply of 75000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.39K.