Ledger Realms Price Today

The live Ledger Realms (LR) price today is $ 0, with a 8.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current LR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LR.

Ledger Realms currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,264, with a circulating supply of 790.61M LR. During the last 24 hours, LR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LR moved -0.94% in the last hour and -17.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.06K.

Ledger Realms (LR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 139.26K$ 139.26K $ 139.26K Volume (24H) $ 2.06K$ 2.06K $ 2.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 173.25K$ 173.25K $ 173.25K Circulation Supply 790.61M 790.61M 790.61M Total Supply 983,549,712.549696 983,549,712.549696 983,549,712.549696

The current Market Cap of Ledger Realms is $ 139.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.06K. The circulating supply of LR is 790.61M, with a total supply of 983549712.549696. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 173.25K.