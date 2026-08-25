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The live League of Kingdoms price today is 0.00101236 USD.LOKA market cap is 67,840 USD. Track real-time LOKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live League of Kingdoms price today is 0.00101236 USD.LOKA market cap is 67,840 USD. Track real-time LOKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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League of Kingdoms Logo

League of Kingdoms Price (LOKA)

Unlisted

1 LOKA to USD Live Price:

$0.00101238
$0.00101238$0.00101238
+0.23%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:51:01 (UTC+8)

League of Kingdoms Price Today

The live League of Kingdoms (LOKA) price today is $ 0.00101236, with a 23.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101236 per LOKA.

League of Kingdoms currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,840, with a circulating supply of 67.01M LOKA. During the last 24 hours, LOKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00118075 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOKA moved -0.00% in the last hour and +42.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 445.16.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Market Information

$ 67.84K
$ 67.84K$ 67.84K

$ 445.16
$ 445.16$ 445.16

$ 506.18K
$ 506.18K$ 506.18K

67.01M
67.01M 67.01M

500,000,000.0
500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of League of Kingdoms is $ 67.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 445.16. The circulating supply of LOKA is 67.01M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 506.18K.

League of Kingdoms Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00118075
$ 0.00118075$ 0.00118075
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00118075
$ 0.00118075$ 0.00118075

$ 5.37
$ 5.37$ 5.37

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+23.21%

+42.94%

+42.94%

Price Prediction for League of Kingdoms

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOKA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of League of Kingdoms could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price League of Kingdoms will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LOKA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking League of Kingdoms Price Prediction.

What is League of Kingdoms (LOKA)

League of Kingdoms is one of the world's first blockchain MMO strategy games. Gamers build kingdoms, farm resources, fight monsters (PvE), and compete with enemy kingdoms (PvP) or alliances (MMO) where all the land plots are non-fungible tokens (NFT) along with tokenizable resources, skins, and many other game assets. Currently, the free-to-play strategy game is available on mobile (Android, iOS), as well as on the PC.

The project team aims to build a game universe where gamers can have fun together while capitalizing on their digital assets, skills, and play-time. The project offers entertaining game content that appeals to not just crypto enthusiasts but also mainstream gamers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Binance LaunchpadEthereum EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About League of Kingdoms

Which blockchain network does League of Kingdoms run on?

League of Kingdoms operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LOKA?

The token is priced at ₦1.3748296577114387488000, marking a price movement of 23.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does League of Kingdoms belong to?

League of Kingdoms falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Ethereum Ecosystem,Binance Launchpad,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio,Sequoia Capital Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare LOKA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of League of Kingdoms?

Its market capitalization is ₦92129720.63213086720000, placing the asset at rank #5942. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LOKA is currently circulating?

There are 67011554.72937602 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for League of Kingdoms today?

Over the past day, LOKA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, League of Kingdoms fluctuated between ₦ and ₦1.6035107257722364600000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About League of Kingdoms

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:51:01 (UTC+8)

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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