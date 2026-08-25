Which blockchain network does League of Kingdoms run on?

League of Kingdoms operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LOKA?

The token is priced at ₦1.3748296577114387488000, marking a price movement of 23.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does League of Kingdoms belong to?

League of Kingdoms falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Ethereum Ecosystem,Binance Launchpad,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio,Sequoia Capital Portfolio category. This classification helps investors compare LOKA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of League of Kingdoms?

Its market capitalization is ₦92129720.63213086720000, placing the asset at rank #5942. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LOKA is currently circulating?

There are 67011554.72937602 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for League of Kingdoms today?

Over the past day, LOKA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, League of Kingdoms fluctuated between ₦ and ₦1.6035107257722364600000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.