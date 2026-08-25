Lead Ai Price Today

The live Lead Ai (LAI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAI.

Lead Ai currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,424.86, with a circulating supply of 400.00M LAI. During the last 24 hours, LAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAI moved -1.42% in the last hour and +16.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lead Ai (LAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.42K$ 18.42K $ 18.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.24K$ 32.24K $ 32.24K Circulation Supply 400.00M 400.00M 400.00M Total Supply 699,999,272.6620159 699,999,272.6620159 699,999,272.6620159

The current Market Cap of Lead Ai is $ 18.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAI is 400.00M, with a total supply of 699999272.6620159. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.24K.