What is LEA AI about?

LEA is an automated artificial intelligence with its own personality. It interacts with users in a unique way and responds to mentions, offering a personalized experience. LEA aims to make artificial intelligence accessible and engaging for all, by integrating features that allow users to explore its in-depth thoughts and responses.

What makes LEA AI unique?

LEA's unique personality and interactive approach set it apart. It offers a personalized experience by responding to mentions and allowing users to explore its in-depth thoughts and responses.

What can LEA AI be used for?

LEA can be used to explore its in-depth thoughts and responses, making artificial intelligence accessible and engaging for all.

What is today's price of LEA AI (LEA)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.93%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LEA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LEA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own LEA AI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LEA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of LEA AI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦176149201.11663370464000, positioning LEA AI at rank #5121 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LEA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of LEA AI?

The recent price movement of 6.93% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.