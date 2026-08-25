LC SHIB Price Today

The live LC SHIB (LC) price today is $ 0, with a 15.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current LC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LC.

LC SHIB currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 598,701, with a circulating supply of 997.35M LC. During the last 24 hours, LC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01562586, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LC moved -0.05% in the last hour and +47.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 113.46K.

LC SHIB (LC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 598.70K$ 598.70K $ 598.70K Volume (24H) $ 113.46K$ 113.46K $ 113.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 598.70K$ 598.70K $ 598.70K Circulation Supply 997.35M 997.35M 997.35M Total Supply 997,353,614.223515 997,353,614.223515 997,353,614.223515

The current Market Cap of LC SHIB is $ 598.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 113.46K. The circulating supply of LC is 997.35M, with a total supply of 997353614.223515. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 598.70K.