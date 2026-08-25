What is the current trading price of LayerEdge?

LayerEdge (EDGEN) is currently priced at ₦1.4765335901722329800000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of 1.02% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing LayerEdge's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in EDGEN?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is LayerEdge's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4603 with a market capitalization of ₦259850899.25107877936000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about EDGEN?

With 176000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to LayerEdge's recent performance?

The price range between ₦1.4572629425341148048000 and ₦1.5250565105464375184000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does LayerEdge stack up against similar assets?

Against other Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens, EDGEN continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.