Lawbworld is a 3D pixel-art voxel city where every building is a real open-source repository from the gitlawb network. The whole city — all 2566 repos — is alive on screen, laid out by rarity, with downtown reserved for the most legendary projects and the outskirts for the long tail.

You don't just look at the city. You claim it, one building at a time.

Vision Open source is the largest unowned commons on the planet. Every repo is a real building someone poured time into — and yet, off the cloners and the stars, almost nothing of that value ever flows back to the people who care about it.

Lawbworld turns the open-source graph into a place.

A place you can walk through. A place where projects you love are landmarks. A place where claiming a building, leveling it up, fighting for it, or gifting it to a friend means something — because the city is finite, the rarities are real, and the economy underneath it is on-chain.

Our north star:

Make open-source legible. Anyone — not just devs — should be able to explore the world of code as a world, not a list. Reward the long tail. Not just the top 100 repos, but the 2,566+ that make the network actually work. One coherent economy. Mint, upgrade, stake, battle, gift, arcade — all powered by a single token ($LAWBWORLD) with a real sink. Built on Base. Cheap, fast, mainstream-ready. The city should feel like a game, not a blockchain demo. Composable. Buildings are standard ERC-721. Anyone can build their own games, dashboards, or visualizations on top of the Lawbworld city. The endgame is simple: when someone says "show me what open source looks like," we want the answer to be Lawbworld.