About RocketAI RocketAI is your AI-powered agent for effortless token creation, crafted to simplify and streamline the entire process from start to finish. Built on the robust Base chain, it ensures a seamless, efficient, and secure blockchain experience tailored to users of all expertise levels. With RocketAI, innovation meets accessibility, empowering you to turn your ideas into reality with ease. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just starting out in the blockchain space, RocketAI is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience for creating and deploying your projects on-chain.

What is the current price of launchbot?

launchbot is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.81% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of launchbot is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of ROCKETAI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦41391830.11713910232000, placing the asset at rank #6947 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is launchbot's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ROCKETAI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 99999999999.99998 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does launchbot fall under?

launchbot is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact ROCKETAI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables ROCKETAI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.