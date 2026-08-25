Launch On Pump is a platform that allows users to launch their own token by sending a tweet. It works by automatically launching the token on Pump.fun and placing a 0.25 SOL buy when a tweet mentions @launchonpump with a valid ticker.

What is the current price of Launch On Pump?

Launch On Pump is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.00% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Launch On Pump is ₦6.0297163857113952000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of LAUNCH today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦35773601.13342557936000, placing the asset at rank #7128 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Launch On Pump's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with LAUNCH.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999889454.83 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Launch On Pump fall under?

Launch On Pump is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact LAUNCH's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables LAUNCH to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.