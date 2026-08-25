Latch Staked ETH Price Today

The live Latch Staked ETH (ATETH) price today is $ 1,719.83, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,719.83 per ATETH.

Latch Staked ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 156,381, with a circulating supply of 90.93 ATETH. During the last 24 hours, ATETH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,114.68, while the all-time low was $ 1,432.17.

In short-term performance, ATETH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.82.

Latch Staked ETH (ATETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.38K$ 156.38K $ 156.38K Volume (24H) $ 5.82$ 5.82 $ 5.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.38K$ 156.38K $ 156.38K Circulation Supply 90.93 90.93 90.93 Total Supply 88.58808442867348 88.58808442867348 88.58808442867348

The current Market Cap of Latch Staked ETH is $ 156.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.82. The circulating supply of ATETH is 90.93, with a total supply of 88.58808442867348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.38K.